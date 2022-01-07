Anna Karenina stage adaptation announces cast

The cast for Sheffield Theatres' Anna Karenina stage adaptation has been revealed.

Penned by Helen Edmundson and based on Leo Tolstoy's seminal work, the piece is directed by Anthony Lau with design by Georgia Lowe, lighting by Jack Knowles, sound by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, movement by Chi-San Howard, casting by Jacob Sparrow and assistant direction by Nadia Emam.

The piece, playing from 5 to 26 February, follows a Russian socialite who has to choose between passion and traditional values.

Appearing in the piece and all making their Sheffield Crucible debuts will be Isis Davis (This Is Who I Am!), playing Dolly Nick Fletcher (The Deep Blue Sea) playing Karenin, Solomon Israel (Barber Shop Chronicles)playing Stiva, Chris Jenks (Sex Education) playing Count Vronsky, Adelle Leonce (Emilia) playing Anna, Douggie McMeekin (Chernobyl), playing Levin, Sarah Seggari (The Comedy Of Errors) playing Princess Betsy and Tara Tijani (Gone Too Far) playing Kitty.

Lau said today: "Anna Karenina is the first Crucible production of the 2022 50th anniversary season year and we're incredibly excited to share this well-known epic. It's a play about choice, happiness and the pursuit of love – a universal narrative boldly reimagined to speak to a modern audience. The world may have changed since Anna first filled our hearts, but the story is no less complex or human. It is familiar and surprising and so full of the passions and anguishes of living."