Anna Karenina at the Crucible Theatre – first look

Sheffield Theatres has released first look images for its current stage adaptation of Anna Karenina.

Penned by Helen Edmundson and based on Leo Tolstoy's seminal work, the piece follows a Russian socialite who has to choose between passion and traditional values.

Appearing in the cast and all making their Sheffield Crucible debuts are Isis Davis (as Dolly), Nick Fletcher (as Karenin), Solomon Israel (as Stiva), Chris Jenks (as Count Vronsky), Adelle Leonce (as Anna), Douggie McMeekin (as Levin), Sarah Seggari (as Princess Betsy) and Tara Tijani (as Kitty).

Directed by Anthony Lau, the production features design by Georgia Lowe, lighting by Jack Knowles, sound by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, movement by Chi-San Howard, casting by Jacob Sparrow and assistant direction by Nadia Emam.

Anna Karenina continues its run through to 26 February,





