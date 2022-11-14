Meet the cast of Wish You Were Dead – led by Giovanna Fletcher and George Rainsford

Meet the cast of the upcoming thriller Wish You Were Dead!

Opening on tour in 2023 and based on the series of "Grace" novels, the show will star Giovanna Fletcher (2:22 A Ghost Story), Clive Mantle (Casualty) and George Rainsford (Casualty) as famous Detective Grace. Leon Stewart will return to the role of DS Glenn Branson.

The show follows Grace and partner Cleo as they embark on a holiday – only for it to become a bit of a hellish time. Jonathan O'Boyle is directing, with an adaptation by Shaun McKenna, design by Michael Holt, lighting by Jason Taylor and sound by Max Pappenheim.

Meet the cast in this video here – and see portraits below:





The tour will open on 16 February with Fletcher set to appear through to 29 April 2022.