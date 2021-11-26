The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel stage adaptation to tour in 2022

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is headed for the stage, it has been announced.

Penned by Deborah Moggach, who has adapted the piece from her bestselling novel These Foolish Things (which in turn was transformed into an award-nominated film), the touring show is directed by Lucy Bailey.

Set to open on 30 August 2022 at the Richmond Theatre, the piece will then visit the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, Theatre Royal Brighton, Theatre Royal Glasgow, Theatre Royal Newcastle, Hall for Cornwall, Truro, Churchill Theatre Bromley, Theatre Royal Norwich, Curve in Leicester, The Lowry in Salford and the New Victoria Theatre in Woking before concluding at Theatre Royal Bath next December. Further dates in 2023 are to be announced, with plans also set for a West End season.

The piece follows a group of retirees that embark on a trip to India, transforming their lives in the process.

Moggach said today: "I'm so thrilled that my characters are stepping into a new life on the stage. They've been waiting impatiently for the curtain to rise, and none of them is getting any younger. So welcome again to the Marigold Hotel! We're assembling an amazing cast, so I hope they bring you plenty of laughs and some warm sparks of recognition."

Producer Simon Friend continues: "I have been a huge fan of Deborah Moggach's writing for years, so it's an honour to work with her on this exciting new adaptation of her beloved story, which I feel has always called out to be experienced as live theatre."

Cast and creatives are to be revealed, with the show going on general sale next week.