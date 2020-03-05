Last Easter at Orange Tree Theatre cast announced

The cast for Bryony Lavery's Last Easter has been announced.

The show will receive its London premiere at the Orange Tree Theatre and include Dickie Beau (Botticelli in the Fire), Jodie Jacobs (Carrie), Claire Lams (The Phlebotomist) and Ellie Piercy (Sideways).

Tinuke Craig directs the show, which tells the story of a lighting designer, an actress, a prop maker and a drag singer who go on a pilgrimage to Lourdes. Design is by Hannah Wolfe, lighting design by Elliot Griggs, sound design by Anna Clock and casting by Anne McNulty and Sarah Murray.

Last Easter will run from 3 April to 9 May, with a press night on 7 April, and follows on from The Mikvah Project which plays until 28 March.