Indiana Lown-Collins wins 2022 JMK Award

The winner of this year's JMK Award is Indiana Lown-Collins for her production of The Solid Life of Sugar Water, written by Jack Thorne.

Presented in partnership with the Orange Tree Theatre, the piece is part of artistic director Paul Miller's final season at the Richmond venue. It is set to run from 15 October until 12 November, with an official opening on 19 October.

Miller commented: "The partnership between the OT and the JMK Award enters its third year with another exciting director poised to direct at the Orange Tree. Indiana Lown-Collins wowed us all with her amazing commitment, ingenuity, and deep engagement with Jack Thorne's The Solid Life of Sugar Water. Following the extraordinary success of Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu and Diane Page at the OT, I am certain we have another show that will challenge and astound us all: I can't wait."

Lown-Collins also receives the opportunity to stage her own full-scale production at the Orange Tree in collaboration with designer Ica Niemz. She said: "I am overjoyed to be selected as the director for this year's JMK Award and am honoured that I have the opportunity to stage Jack Thorne's arresting play, The Solid Life of Sugar Water. I am fortunate to share, alongside my creative team, this beautiful, witty, and impassioned personal story that amplifies disabled voices as an integral part of creative expression. I want to thank the JMK trust, Orange Tree Theatre and all who have made this opportunity possible. Thank you for your inspiring commitment to transforming lives through this unique and exceptional award."

The 2022 runners-up and recipients of the Development Award are director Emerald Crankson and her designer Zoë Hurwitz for their collaboration on Swallow, written by Stef Smith. They are each awarded £2000 to finance their continuing professional development.