NHS The Musical – first look photos revealed

First-look photos for NHS the Musical have been revealed.

The company

© Steve Tanner

Directed by Stephen Fletcher, Nick Stimson and Jimmy Jewell's piece first ran at Theatre Royal Plymouth back in 2006, and now returns to the same venue for a subsequent run to 25 September, with plans for a tour in 2022.

The company

© Steve Tanner

Appearing in the show are Sabrina Aloueche (Politician), Jordan Castle (Porter), Peter Caulfield (Doctor), Alice Frankham (Jillian), Jimmy Johnston (Arthur), Justina Kehinde (Consultant) and Neil Stewart (Robert).

The band features Nic Breakspear (Double Bass and Bass Guitar), Shane Forbes (Drum Kit and Percussion), Mebrakh Haughton-Johnson (Flute, Clarinet, Bass Clarinet, and Tenor Saxophone), Emma Hodgson (Trombone and Euphonium), Gavin Mallett (Trumpet and Flugelhorn), Daniel McLaughlin (Keyboard) and Felix Stickland (Acoustic Guitars, Electric Guitar and Banjo).

Also on the creative team are choreographer Beverley Norris-Edmunds, set and costume designer Michael Taylor, lighting designer Mark Henderson, sound designer Gregory Clarke video designer Duncan McLean, musical director Daniel McLaughlin musical supervisor and orchestrator Tom Kelly, with arrangements by Jimmy Jewell, musical fixing by David Gallagher, costume supervisor Delia Lancaster, casting director Anne Vosser and production manager Hugh Borthwick.

Jordan Castle (Porter)

© Steve Tanner

Jordan Castle (Porter), Jimmy Johnston (Arthur), Justina Kehinde (Consultant), Peter Caulfield (Doctor)

© Steve Tanner

Justina Kehinde (Consultant), Peter Caulfield (Doctor), Neil Stewart (Robert), Jimmy Johnston (Arthur), Alice Frankham (Jillian)

© Steve Tanner

Neil Stewart (Robert), Alice Frankham (Jillian), Sabrina Aloueche (Politician), Jordan Castle (Porter), Peter Caulfield (Doctor)

© Steve Tanner

Peter Caulfield (Doctor), Jordan Castle (Porter), Justina Kehinde (Consultant)

© Steve Tanner

Peter Caulfield (Doctor), Justina Kehinde (Consultant)

© Steve Tanner