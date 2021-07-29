NHS The Musical announces full cast

Casting has been unveiled for the upcoming NHS The Musical, exploring more than 70 years of the revered health service.

Directed by Stephen Fletcher, Nick Stimson and Jimmy Jewell's piece first ran at Theatre Royal Plymouth back in 2006, and now returns to the same venue for a subsequent run from 17 to 25 September, with plans for a tour in 2022.

Sabrina Aloueche (Politician), Jordan Castle (Porter), Peter Caulfield (Doctor), Alice Frankham (Jillian), Jimmy Johnston (Arthur), Justina Kehinde (Consultant) and Neil Stewart (Robert). Further members of the creative team has not been revealed by the production.

Adrian Vinken, CEO of Theatre Royal Plymouth and executive producer of NHS The Musical said today, "We feel so lucky to have secured such a talented ensemble cast for NHS The Musical. Even in the auditions, they brought the show's comedy and satire to life and reminded me just how fabulous the music and songs are. I can't wait to see how they develop the show with Stephen over the coming weeks as we build to the premiere in September."