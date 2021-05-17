NHS: The Musical to run at Theatre Royal Plymouth from September

A new production of Nick Stimson and Jimmy Jewell's NHS the Musical is to open at Theatre Royal Plymouth as part of the venue's creative programme for 2021.

Directed by Stephen Fletcher, the comedic piece celebrates the 73 year-old British institution, claiming to take audiences "from the surgical theatre to musical theatre".

The show has had a lengthy history with Theatre Royal Plymouth, having first premiered in the space in 2006 and has been in development since 2002. It now returns for a run from 17 to 25 September in Plymouth's Lyric Theatre.

The piece joins the previously revealed Mum, which is penned by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and will open at the theatre this autumn before transferring to Soho Theatre in London.