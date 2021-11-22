Mamma Mia! reveals casting for 2022 UK tour

The complete cast for the upcoming UK tour of Mamma Mia! has now been announced.

Producer Judy Craymer commented: "I'm really excited that Mamma Mia! will be touring the UK once again from January 2022. We can't wait to bring the feel-good story and much-loved music of ABBA to new and returning audiences across the country."

Leading the cast will be Sara Poyzer (as Donna Sheridan), Nicky Swift (as Rosie), Helen Anker (as Tanya), Richard Standing (as Sam Carmichael), Phil Corbitt (as Bill Austin), Daniel Crowder (as Harry Bright), Jena Pandya (as Sophie Sheridan), Toby Miles (as Sky), Jasmine Shen (as Ali), Mariella Mazzilli (as Lisa), James Willoughby Moore (as Pepper), Corey Mitchell (as Eddie) and Sarah Harlington (as Alternate Donna Sheridan).

Rounding out the cast are Taylor Bridges, Ambra Caserotti, Martin Dickinson, Billy Downes, Chloe Gentles, Rachel Ivy, Luke Jasztal, Matt Kennedy, Lewis Kidd, Robert Knight, Hollie Nelson, Natasha O'Brien, Phoebe Roberts, Blair Robertson, Kaine Ruddach, Amy Thiroff and Cameron Vear.

Featuring music and lyrics by ABBA's Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus and a book by Catherine Johnson, Mamma Mia! is directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The creative team also includes set designer Mark Thompson, lighting designer Howard Harrison and sound designers Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, with musical supervision, additional material and arrangements by Martin Koch.

The UK tour launches on 18 January 2022 at Plymouth Theatre Royal before going on to visit Hull, Eastbourne, Aberdeen, Liverpool, Nottingham, Birmingham, Stoke-on-Trent, Glasgow, Bristol, Sunderland, Bournemouth, Milton Keynes, Brighton, Canterbury, Leicester, Llandudno, Norwich, Sheffield, Belfast and Oxford.

Casting for the 2023 dates in Wolverhampton, Manchester, Cardiff, Blackpool and Leeds will be announced in due course.

The West End production of Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre is currently booking through to 22 April 2022.