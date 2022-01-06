Footloose the Musical reveals complete casting and rehearsal images

Casting is now set for the upcoming UK tour of Footloose the Musical which is now in rehearsal.

Newly announced additions to the cast include Lucy Munden (as Ariel) and Oonagh Cox (as Rusty). They join Jake Quickenden (as Willard) and Darren Day (as Reverend Moore), alongside Anna Westlake (Lulu), Alex Fobbester (Bickle), Ben Barrow (Wes), Ben Mabberley (Jeter), Geri Allen (Ethal), Holly Ashton (Vi), Jess Barker (Wendi-Jo), Joshua Hawkins (Ren), Samantha Richards (Urleen), and Tom Mussell (Chuck), with Daniel Miles and Lucy Ireland serving as off-stage swings.

Furthermore, while the show is in Zurich the role of Willard will be played by Luke Friend with Philip Bulcock as Reverend Moore.

Based on the 1980s film of the same name about a city where dancing and rock music are banned, the show features numbers including "Holding Out for a Hero", "Almost Paradise" and, of course, "Footloose".

Directed by Racky Plews, the creative team also includes choreographer Matt Cole, musical supervisor Mark Crossland and designer Sara Perks, with lighting design provided by Chris Davey and sound design by Chris Whybrow. Casting is by Debbie O'Brien.

Produced by Selladoor and Runaway Entertainment, the tour – which was postponed in 2020 – launches at Plymouth Theatre Royal on 14 February, before heading to Brighton, Manchester, Peterborough, Stoke, York, Cheltenham, Blackpool, Birmingham, Doncaster, Southampton, Aylesbury, Malvern, Llandydno, Cardiff, Sunderland, Woking, Bradford, Oxford, Wolverhampton, Barnstaple, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Wimbledon. (Quickenden is not scheduled to appear at the final three stops).

Tickets for select dates are available below these first look rehearsal images.







