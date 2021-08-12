Blood Brothers unveils 2021 tour cast

The tour casting has been revealed for Blood Brothers.

Willy Russell's hit tragic musical, about two brothers separated at birth who go on to meet again later in life, ran in the West End for 24 years and won a number of awards on both sides of the Atlantic. It includes numbers such as "Marilyn Monroe" and "Tell Me It's Not True".

Appearing in the piece will be Lyn Paul as Mrs Johnstone, Paula Pallister as Mrs Lyons, Alex Patmore as Mickey, Joel Benedict as Eddie, Danielle Corlass as Linda, Daniel Taylor as Sammy, Tim Churchill as Mr Lyons, Grace Galloway as Donna Marie and Hannah Barr as Brenda.

Also in the cast are Matt Slack as Policeman/Teacher, Andy McIntosh as Perkins, Josh Capper as Neighbour and Graeme Kinniburgh as the Bus Conductor.

The tour is directed by Bill Kenwright and Bob Tomson, with design by Andy Walmsley, sound design by Dan Samson, musical direction by Matt Malone and lighting by Nick Richings.

The tour is set to open in Plymouth on 12 August, with dates in Oxford, Southampton, Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Bradford and more.