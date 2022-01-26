Yvonne Arnaud Theatre funding to be cut by Guildford Borough Council

The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre has issued a statement regarding Guildford Borough Council's decision to cut its funding from April of this year.

According to the release, the annual grant of £310,220 will be reduced to £273,000 in April, with further cuts down to £200,000 to be expected by 2024/25.

Joanna Read, director and chief executive of the theatre, commented: "The theatre has just come through the worst period of operation in its history. Thanks to the support of our audiences and the immense efforts of our staff, we are now rebuilding our organisation as pandemic restrictions are lifted. The Covid emergency is not over for the arts and creative industries. The coming year will be extremely difficult for the theatre as live events take time to return to pre-Covid attendance levels. We are projecting a deficit for the theatre in the coming year of £327k; with the Council's decision this will now increase to £364k. To receive this cut now, this lack of support, at such a critical time, is deeply demoralising."

She added: "The Council have pointed to the one-off Cultural Recovery Funds received by the theatre from DCMS (Department for Culture Media and Sport) and Arts Council England as a demonstration of the theatre's financial health. These were one-off emergency grants used to pay wages and core overheads during the closure periods of the last two years, and losses directly related to Covid. The grants are not ongoing and will not compensate for GBC's decision last night."

The organisation is registered as a charity and housed within a listed building.

