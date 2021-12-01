The Da Vinci Code announces complete cast for UK tour

Complete casting has now been revealed for the upcoming stage adaptation of Dan Brown's The Da Vinci Code.

Joining previously announced cast members Nigel Harman (as Robert Langdon), Danny John-Jules (as Sir Leigh Teabing) and Hannah Rose Caton (making her UK stage debut as Sophie Neveu), will be Basienka Blake (as Vernet), Alasdair Buchan (as Remy), Alpha Kargbo (as Fache), Joshua Lacy (as Silas), Leigh Lothian (as Colette/Sophie understudy), Andrew Lewis (as Sauniere) and Debra Michaels (as Sandrine/Grandmother).

Producer Simon Friend commented: "We have a truly stellar cast and creative team bringing The Da Vinci Code to life on stage for the first time, and with Dan Brown's full endorsement of the show and the talented director Luke Sheppard at the helm, we're confident that we'll please devoted fans as well as newcomers to this magnificent story."

"Dan Brown's epic thriller has been read by millions worldwide, and seen by millions worldwide on the big screen, and we are all looking forward to taking our brand new stage version to audiences all over the UK."

The best-selling novel, which was a breakaway page-turner when it was first published, is adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel.

Alongside Sheppard, the creative team also includes set and costume designer David Woodhead, video designer Andrzej Goulding, Ben and Max Ringham, who are responsible for composition and sound design, lighting designer Lizzie Powell and casting director Stuart Burt.

The show opens in Bromley on 10 January 2022, before heading to Nottingham, Sheffield, Bath, Plymouth, Clywd, Coventry, Hull, Wolverhampton, Brighton, Cheltenham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Southampton, Richmond, Woking, Leicester, Norwich, York, Shrewsbury, Dartford, Birmingham, Cardiff, Milton Keynes, Aberdeen, Salford, Leeds, Malvern, Belfast, Guildford, Northampton, Swindon, Liverpol and Bradford.

Harman and John-Jules are currently scheduled to be performing the roles of Langdon and Teabing up to and including Newcastle. John-Jules will also be appearing in Southampton, while Harman is set to rejoin the tour again from Leeds to Swindon.

Casting for other dates is yet to be announced.

Tickets are on sale below.