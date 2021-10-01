The Da Vinci Code stage adaptation tour reveals lead casting

The casting for Dan Brown's The Da Vinci Code stage adaptation has been revealed.

The hit thriller, which was a breakaway page-turner when it was first published, will be adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, with direction by Luke Sheppard.

Nigel Harman (EastEnders, Shrek) will play the famous role of Robert Langdon, with Danny John-Jules (Red Dwarf) as Sir Leigh Teabing. Hannah Rose Caton will be making her professional stage debut as Sophie Neveu.

Brown said today: "I am thrilled that The Da Vinci Code is being adapted for the stage, and excited to see the unique potential of live theatre enhance this story. The team making the production has been faithful to the book, but will also bring something new for the audience, in what is certain to be a gripping, fast-paced stage thriller and a thoroughly entertaining show."

Harman, John-Jules and Caton will appear in the show in Bromley (where the show opens on 10 January), Nottingham, Sheffield, Bath, Plymouth, Clywd, Coventry, Hull, Wolverhampton, Brighton, Cheltenham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Newcastle.

Further casting for the tour is to be revealed, with the show continuing to Richmond, Woking, Leicester, Norwich, York, Shrewsbury, Dartford, Birmingham, Cardiff, Milton Keynes, Aberdeen, Salford, Leeds, Malvern, Belfast, Guildford, Northampton, Swindon, Liverpol and Bradford

Also on the creative team are set and costume designer David Woodhead, video designer Andrzej Goulding, Ben and Max Ringham who are responsible for composition and sound design, lighting designer Lizzie Powell and casting director Stuart Burt.

Sheppard said: "Cracking The Da Vinci Code open for the stage reveals an epic thriller steeped in theatrical potential, rich in suspense and surprising at every turn. Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel's brilliant adaptation leaps off the page and demands us to push the limits of our imagination, creating a production that champions dynamic theatrical storytelling and places the audience up close in the heat of this gripping mystery."

Producer Simon Friend added: "We have a truly stellar cast and creative team bringing The Da Vinci Code to life on stage for the first time, and with Dan Brown's full endorsement of the show, we're confident that we'll please devoted fans as well as newcomers to this magnificent story."

Tickets are on sale below.