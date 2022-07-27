First look at The Great British Bake Off: The Musical

The show is currently in previews in Cheltenham

John Owen-Jones and Rosemary Ashe

(© Manuel Harlan)

Feast your eyes on production images for the new Great British Bake Off musical!

Created in association with the TV series' executive producer Richard McKerrow and produced by Mark Goucher, the piece is having its world premiere at Cheltenham's Everyman Theatre.

Leading the cast are John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables) and Rosemary Ashe (The Phantom of the Opera), playing the two judges in the upcoming piece.

Jaye Jacobs (Holby City) and Scott Paige (The Addams Family) are the two presenters, while the contestants are played by Catriana Sandison (Evita), Charlotte Wakefield (The Boy in the Dress), Claire Moore (Mary Poppins), Damian Humbley (Local Hero), Jay Saighal (Hedda Gabler), Michael Cahill (Starlight Express), Simbi Akande (The Prince of Egypt) and Aharon Rayner, making his professional debut.

The original score is penned by Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary (Adrian Mole) and will explore the trials and lives of the eight bakers involved in the series. Direction is by Rachel Kavanaugh and design by Alice Power, with further creative team members to be revealed.