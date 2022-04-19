The Glad Game writer and performer Phoebe Frances Brown has died aged 29

Writer and performer Phoebe Frances Brown has died aged 29.

The performer, who has appeared in Small Island and If We Were Older at the National Theatre alongside a plethora of other credits at venues like New York Theatre Workshop, Donmar Warehouse, Soho Theatre, Birmingham REP, Nottingham Playhouse, Leicester Curve and at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

A part of the female comedy troupe Major Labia, she had also written and performed for shows on BBC Radio and as part of the company's New Creatives scheme.

Last year, she turned her experiences after being diagnosed with an incurable cancer in the area of her brain that controls speech, language and memory at the age of 26 into a wonderful solo performance, The Glad Game, which toured venues across the nation at the start of this year. The show was developed into a film by TEA films.

Brown died in Nottingham, surrounded by her family and her partner Jake.