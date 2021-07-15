The Da Vinci Code stage adaptation announces rescheduled tour dates from January 2022

The stage production of Dan Brown's The Da Vinci Code will now open on tour in January 2022.

Rescheduling its original dates, the show will now open at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley on Monday 10 January 2022, with dates through to October currently in place.

Director Luke Sheppard said: "Cracking The Da Vinci Code open for the stage reveals an epic thriller steeped in theatrical potential, rich in suspense and surprising at every turn. Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel's brilliant adaptation leaps off the page and demands us to push the limits of our imagination, creating a production that champions dynamic theatrical storytelling and places the audience up close in the heat of this gripping mystery."

Brown added: "I am thrilled that The Da Vinci Code is being adapted for the stage, and excited to see the unique potential of live theatre enhance this story. The team making the production has been faithful to the book, but will also bring something new for the audience, in what is certain to be a gripping, fast-paced stage thriller and a thoroughly entertaining show."

Other members of the creative team include designer David Woodhead and video designer Andrzej Goulding. Brown's 2003 thriller follows a university professor, Robert Langdon, who has to solve a series of clues to find the descendant of Christ. Langdon was played by actor Tom Hanks in a film version of the piece, released in 2006.