The Addams Family to finish tour early

The Addams Family will no longer be visiting the final four stops on its tour.

According to social media statements from the cast, the tour will now finish at Norwich Theatre Royal on April 30, with dates before then in Truro, Manchester and Norwich.

The show, which opened to critical praise when it began last year, has a cast led by Joanne Clifton (Morticia Addams), Cameron Blakely (Gomez Addams), Scott Paige (Uncle Fester) and Kingsley Morton (Wednesday Addams).

The musical, which has book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa is based on the characters created by Charles Addams and on its second tour after previously running in 2017.

It is directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker, musical direction by Bob Broad and casting by Jane Deitch.

A statement from the show said: "Due to the continued impact of the effects of Covid on our audiences and their willingness to return to the theatres, we have unfortunately had to take the decision to close the tour of The Addams Family earlier than planned."