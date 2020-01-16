Alone in Berlin cast and creative team announced

Casting and the creative team have been revealed for the upcoming stage adaptation of Alone in Berlin.

Based on the best-selling novel by Hans Fallada, the stage version is adapted by Alistair Beaton and directed by Royal and Derngate's artistic director James Dacre. It is set in the German capital in 1940, as war rages and the Gestapo clamp down on anyone wishing to speak out against the Nazi regime.

Charlotte Emmerson, Denis Conway and Joseph Marcell lead an ensemble cast alongside Abiola Ogunbiyi, Jay Taylor, Julius D'Silva and Clive Mendus.

Singer Jessica Walker will perform original songs composed by Orlando Gough for the production, with sound design by Donato Wharton, design by Jonathan Fensom, video design by Nina Dunn, fight direction by RC Annie and lighting design by Charles Balfour.

The show is produced by Royal and Derngate and York Theatre Royal, in association with Oxford Playhouse. It runs from 8 to 29 February in Northampton before transferring to York, where it plays from 3 to 21 March, and Oxford, where it will be staged from 24 to 28 March.