Yard Theatre to premiere new play based on Cleveland Street Scandal

The Yard in east London will present the world premiere of James Fritz’s The Flea.

Directed by the venue’s artistic director Jay Miller, the piece is a retelling of the Cleveland Street Scandal, which saw a variety of 1880s aristocrats protected from incrimination when a homosexual male brothel was raided by the police. It was even rumoured that the Queen’s second son had visited the brothel.

Fritz said today: “I’ve long had a special connection to The Yard as a place and a space, and I can’t wait to see The Flea fill those beautiful concrete floors. It’s the biggest, most ambitious thing I’ve ever written, and I’m buzzing to see what Jay and the team do with it.”

Miller added: “The Flea is a glorious depiction of Victorian England, demonstrating that although progress does take place, some things always stay the same. This is a vivid (and sometimes hilarious) portrait of Royal Britain. A Britain that is angry, deferential, unequal, patient and in awe of its past.

“I am delighted to be back directing again! After a break from it all I can’t wait to make another show. And I am delighted that James has entrusted me to bring his brilliant play to the stage.”

The show will run at the Yard Theatre from 11 October to 18 November, while the cast is set to include Norah Lopez Holden (Hamlet at the Young Vic), taking on the roles of Queen Victoria and Emily Swinscow.

The production is designed by Naomi Kuyck-Cohen, with sound design by Josh Anio Grigg, lighting design by Jonathan Chan, video and projection design by Gino Ricardo Green, movement direction by Sung Im Her, costume design by Lambdog1066, hair and make-up by Dominique Hamilton and casting direction by Jatinder Chera.