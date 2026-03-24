Witness for the Prosecution releases new photos as show extends into its tenth year

Production photos of the 15th cast of Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall have been released.

The new cast began performances in Agatha Christie’s courtroom drama last week. Owen Warner is making his stage debut as Leonard Vole. Warner is best known for his role as Romeo Nightingale in Channel 4’s Hollyoaks and for reaching the final of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2022.

He appears opposite Eleanor Sutton as Romaine Vole, with Simon Cotton playing Sir Wilfrid Robarts, Matthew White as Mr Mayhew, Michael Mears as Mr Myers and David Whitworth as Mr Justice Wainwright. The company also includes Joe Anthony, Kai Antoine, Andrew Bloomer, Martin Edwards, Oliver Hatfield, Tamsin Heatley, Matthew Hebden, Mark Huckett, Ruchi Rai, Vanessa Sampson, Paul Westwood and Meimei Young.

Witness for the Prosecution has been running at London County Hall since 2017, with audiences seated within the courtroom setting as the case of Leonard Vole is played out. The production is directed by Lucy Bailey, with design by William Dudley, lighting by Chris Davey and sound design by Mic Pool. Casting is by Ellie Collyer-Bristow.

The production is now booking until 25 April 2027.