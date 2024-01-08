Win a pair of tickets to an exclusive screening of The Color Purple

Here’s your chance to win a pair of tickets to an exclusive screening of the forthcoming world premiere of The Color Purple musical movie, as part of a special partnership between WhatsOnStage and Warner Bros.

The Color Purple tells the story of Celie, a young Black woman living in rural Georgia who becomes estranged from her beloved sister, is forcibly wed to an older widower, and becomes smitten with Shug Avery — all in the first act.

The movie cast is led by Fantasia Barrino as Celie, after assuming the role from 2007 to 2008 in the stage musical’s Broadway premiere and reprising it in 2010 during the US national tour, alongside Danielle Brooks as Sofia, reprising her Tony-nominated performance in the role from the 2015 Broadway revival.

Marcus Gardley has penned the screenplay for the movie musical and Blitz Bazawule directs, with the film set for release in the UK and Ireland on 26 January 2024.

The screening will take place at Warner House, London WC1X 8WB on Monday 15 January, with the screening starting at 6.30pm and doors opening at 6pm.

Answer the question at the link below in order to apply. There are five pairs of tickets up for grabs – lucky winners will be contacted by WhatsOnStage.

Entries close at midday on 10 January 2024.

Enter the competition here.

Competition Terms and Conditions

• Prize consists of a pair of tickets to an exclusive screening of The Color Purple.

• The promoter for this competition is WhatsOnStage Ltd (“the Promoter”).

• These terms and conditions apply to this competition and entry to the competition is acceptance of these terms and conditions.

• The competition is only available to residents of the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man over the age of 18.

• Employees of the Promoter, their family members or anyone else connected in any way with the competition or helping to set up the competition shall not be permitted to enter.

• No purchase is necessary to enter the competition and only one entry per person will be accepted.

• The competition will run from Monday 8 January 2024 until 12pm on Wednesday 10 January 2024. After this specified date, no further entries to the competition will be permitted.

• The winner will be selected at random and will be notified by email within 2 days of the competition closing. If the winner cannot be contacted or does not claim the prize within 1 day of notification, the winner’s prize will be forfeited and the Promoter will be entitled to select a replacement winner (and that winner will similarly have to respond to the notification sent to them by the Promoter within 1 day of that notification being sent to them or else they will also forfeit their prize).

• The Promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the competition and these terms and conditions without notice in the event of a happening outside of their control. Any changes to the competition will be notified to entrants as soon as possible by the Promoter.

• No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.

• The Promoter is not responsible for inaccurate prize details supplied to any entrant by any third party connected with this Promotion.

• No cash alternative to the prizes will be offered. The prizes are non-transferable. Prizes are subject to availability and we reserve the right to substitute any prize with another of equivalent value without giving notice.

• In the interest of fairness, winners will be chosen at random.

• The Promoter will not be liable for winners not receiving the email to notify them of their success or failing to attend on time or, indeed, at all.

• The Promoter’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

• These Terms and Conditions are effective as of 8 January 2024.