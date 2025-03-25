Wicked welcomes new cast members in the West End

It’s good to see them, isn’t it?

New cast members will be flying into the Apollo Victoria Theatre tonight, 25 March, as Wicked continues its run in the West End.

The award-winning musical features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, with a book by Winnie Holzman. Wayne Cilento handles musical staging, and Joe Mantello directs.

Emma Kingston has joined the cast as Elphaba, while Zizi Strallen takes on the role of Glinda. You can watch them sing “For Good” in the video below:

Carl Man, recently seen as Fiyero on tour, has now moved into the West End with the same role. Sarah Ingram joins the principal cast as Madame Morrible alongside Michael Matus as the Wizard – the fourth time the pair have worked on a musical together. Hannah Qureshi stars as Nessarose (and understudy Glinda), David McKechnie as Doctor Dillamond (and understudy the Wizard) and Ross Carpenter as Boq. Laura Emmitt will return to Wicked as alternate Elphaba, while Lydia Gerrard joins the West End production as standby for Glinda.

The 2025/26 company is completed by Iroy Abesamis, Zac Adlam, Steph Asamoah (understudy Morrible), Meg Astin, Rebecca Bowden (understudy Morrible), Shaun Chambers (understudy Wizard and Dillamond), Erin Gisele Chapman, Grace Durkin, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Aaron Elijah, Aimee Hodnett (undestudy Glinda), Nat Ingham, Holly Lawrence, Jemima Loddy, Josh Lovell (understudy Fiyero), Rory Maguire (understudy Boq), PaddyJoe Martin, JoJo Meredith (understudy Boq), Ayden Morgan, Rina Punwani, Abbie Quinnen, Jemma Revell (understudy Elphaba and Nessarose), Jeanie Ryan, Charlotte Anne Steen (understudy Elphaba), Chris Tarsey, Hannah Taylor (understudy Nessarose), James Titchener and Jacob Young (understudy Fiyero).

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B Platt, and David Stone, with Michael McCabe serving as the executive producer for the UK production.

Scenic design is by Eugene Lee, costumes by Susan Hilferty, lighting by Kenneth Posner, sound by Tony Meola, projection designs by Elaine J McCarthy and hair and wig designs by Tom Watson. Music arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire and Stephen Oremus, with dance arrangements by James Lynn Abbott, orchestrations by William David Brohn, and musical supervision by Oremus.

A record-breaking movie musical starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo bubbled into cinemas in November last year, with a second part due on 21 November 2025.