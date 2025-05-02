Wicked releases extra photos of new 2025 West End cast

The West End production of Wicked has released new production shots.

The award-winning musical features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, with a book by Winnie Holzman. Wayne Cilento handles musical staging, and Joe Mantello directs.

The current cast is led by Emma Kingston (as Elphaba) and Zizi Strallen (as Glinda), alongside Carl Man (as Fiyero), Sarah Ingram (as Madame Morrible), Michael Matus (as the Wizard), Hannah Qureshi (as Nessarose and understudy Glinda), David McKechnie (as Doctor Dillamond and understudy the Wizard) and Ross Carpenter (as Boq). Laura Emmitt serves as alternate Elphaba, while Lydia Gerrard is the standby for Glinda.

The 2025/26 company is completed by Iroy Abesamis, Zac Adlam, Steph Asamoah (understudy Morrible), Meg Astin, Rebecca Bowden (understudy Morrible), Shaun Chambers (understudy Wizard and Dillamond), Erin Gisele Chapman, Grace Durkin, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Aaron Elijah, Aimee Hodnett (undestudy Glinda), Nat Ingham, Holly Lawrence, Jemima Loddy, Josh Lovell (understudy Fiyero), Rory Maguire (understudy Boq), PaddyJoe Martin, JoJo Meredith (understudy Boq), Ayden Morgan, Rina Punwani, Abbie Quinnen, Jemma Revell (understudy Elphaba and Nessarose), Jeanie Ryan, Charlotte Anne Steen (understudy Elphaba), Chris Tarsey, Hannah Taylor (understudy Nessarose), James Titchener and Jacob Young (understudy Fiyero).

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B Platt, and David Stone, with Michael McCabe serving as the executive producer for the UK production.

Scenic design is by Eugene Lee, costumes by Susan Hilferty, lighting by Kenneth Posner, sound by Tony Meola, projection designs by Elaine J McCarthy and hair and wig designs by Tom Watson. Music arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire and Stephen Oremus, with dance arrangements by James Lynn Abbott, orchestrations by William David Brohn, and musical supervision by Oremus.

A record-breaking movie musical starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo bubbled into cinemas in November last year, with a second part due on 21 November 2025.

As reported yesterday, Wicked has now extended its run at the Apollo Victoria Theatre through to 31 May 2026, with tickets on sale below.