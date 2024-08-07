Whoopi Goldberg to star in Annie revival on Broadway this Christmas

Goldberg will take on the iconic role of Miss Hannigan

Whoopi Goldberg will return to the stage as Miss Hannigan in a new production of Annie, set to play the Theatre at Madison Square Garden.

Annie will run from 4 December to 5 January, with Goldberg beginning her run on 11 December. This production will have a pre-New York run from 12 November to 1 December at the Chicago Theatre. Goldberg will not appear in that staging.

An Equity production of the recent non-Equity national tour, the classic musical is directed by Jenn Thompson, with choreography by Patricia Wilcox, sets by Wilson Chin, costumes by Alejo Vietti, lighting by Philip Rosenberg, sound by Ken Travis, hair and wigs by Ashley Rae Callahan, and orchestrations by Dan DeLange.

The Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of Harold Gray’s comic strip features music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and a book by Thomas Meehan.

Full casting will be announced at a later date.