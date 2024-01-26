West End Musical Love Songs to return in March

Some of the most romantic numbers, live on stage!

West End Musical Love Songs returns for its 2024 edition on Friday 8 and Saturday 9 March.

Following a sold-out concert in 2021, this concert series brings together the West End’s stars to deliver performances of the most cherished love songs from iconic musicals and movies.

A blend of ballads and duets for those celebrating the spirit of Valentine’s, Galentine’s, or simply the art of musicals, the shows are produced by the creative minds behind West End Musical Brunch, West End Musical Drive In, West End Musical Celebration, West End Musical Halloween, and West End Musical Christmas.

The lineup, soon to be revealed, will feature several West End luminaries, with the talented Shanay Holmes serving as the host.