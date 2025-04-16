West End Live Lounge to return to London

Shaun McCourt and Erin Caldwell have teamed up for a special event at Hoxton Hall.

Having started its journey in 2017, West End Live Lounge has raised over £20,000 for various charities including Mind, Shelter, and Women’s Aid.

The upcoming event will raise vital funds for Bowel Cancer UK and Cancer Research.

Titled West End Live Lounge: Heroes, audiences can expect songs from the likes of Queen, Adele, Whitney Houston, Sabrina Carpenter, Fleetwood Mac, Prince and Aerosmith.

Caldwell said: “I am so excited to be collaborating with Shaun McCourt and West End Live Lounge, to put on a really special evening for a cause so important to me and my family. When my dad was recently diagnosed with cancer, I was determined to work towards something really positive, and music led as it’s his big passion in life, all whilst raising money for the charity that does such important research for his type of cancer.”

Performing alongside the Live Lounge band are Glenn Adamson, CJ Borger, Caldwell, Daisy Greenwood, Collette Guitart, Joel Harper-Jackson, Sharlene Hector, Lisa-Marie Holmes, Lauren Ingram, Brady Isaacs Pearce, Raquel Jones, Sooz Kempner, Sejal Keshwala, Martha Kirby, Michael Mather, Tamara Morgan, Lois Morgan Gay, Lauryn Redding, and Danny Whelan. Music direction is by Sam Coates and sound design is by Will Miney.

The event will take place on 18 May at Hoxton Hall.