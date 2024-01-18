West End Live confirms 2024 dates

The Society of London Theatre has revealed the dates for the 2024 edition of West End Live.

Thousands of fans are welcomed free-of-charge on a first-come, first-served basis for two days of musical theatre celebrating. In previous years, the event has ran from 11am to 5pm on the Saturday and from 12pm until 5pm on the Sunday.

This year, the event will take place on 22 and 23 June, returning to its usual home in Trafalgar Square in central London.

The 2024 line-up will be unveiled in due course, with the likes of Matilda the Musical, Back to the Future, The Choir of Man, Frozen, The Lion King, Wicked, Moulin Rouge!, Cabaret, The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Hamilton, Operation Mincemeat, Mamma Mia! and Six all among previous participating productions.