West End Live 2024 – everything you need to know

This weekend marks the return of West End Live, so we thought we’d put together a comprehensive guide for all you theatre lovers, who plan to attend.

What is West End Live?

West End Live is Europe’s largest free-of-charge musical theatre festival. It is an annual event that takes place in Trafalgar Square in central London, showcasing current and upcoming West End shows, as well as Off-West End and touring productions, solo performers and other stage-related acts.

It is presented by the Society of London Theatre in partnership with Westminster City Council, with support from the Mayor of London.

When is West End Live 2024?

This year’s event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 22 June from 11am to 5pm and on Sunday, 23 June from 12pm to 5pm. Gates will open at approximately 10:15am on Saturday and at 11:15am on Sunday.

Do I need a ticket for West End Live?

West End Live is a non-ticketed event and entry is free-of-charge and on a first come, first served basis. Patrons are warned that in previous years, due to the event’s popularity, the queue has been around a mile in length, although Sundays tend to be generally a little quieter than Saturdays. Once inside the confines of Trafalgar Square, there is no re-entry without queuing again.

The general entrance will be located on the northwest corner of Trafalgar Square, close to the National Gallery, while the accessible viewing area entrance will be situated on the northeast corner, opposite St Martin-in-the-Fields, next to the sponsor entrance.

Who will be appearing at West End Live 2024?

A quartet of West End favourites will be taking on hosting duties this year, with Mazz Murray (Mamma Mia!) and Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables) steering the ship on Saturday and Zizzi Strallen (Mary Poppins) and Cedric O’Neal (Guys and Dolls) taking the reins on Sunday.

As per usual, there will be a multitude of shows represented at this year’s event, each given between five and 20 minutes to perform. Confirmed acts include (in alphabetical order): 42 Balloons, Babies The Musical, Back to the Future: The Musical, Baga Chipz, The Baker’s Wife, The Barricade Boys, The Book of Mormon, Cabaret, Carrie Hope Fletcher, The Choir of Man, A Chorus Line, Closer to Heaven, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, DIVA: Live From Hell!, Dorian: The Musical, Emerald Storm, Fangirls, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World, Frankie Goes To Bollywood, Disney’s Frozen, Hadestown, Hamilton, Heathers The Musical, I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical, I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial Musical, John Owen-Jones, Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!, Kiss Me, Kate, Les Misérables, Disney’s The Lion King, Magic Mike Live, Mamma Mia!, Marie Curie, Matilda The Musical, Mazz Murray, Mean Girls, MJ The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Mrs Doubtfire, Next to Normal, A Night with Janis Joplin, Operation Mincemeat, Overtures Piano Bar, The Phantom of the Opera, Queenz: Live In London!, Roles We’ll Never Play, Shamrock Tenors, Shantify – The Show, Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, Sister Act, Six, Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Westway Music Presents, Why Am I So Single?, Wicked, The Wild Party, The Wizard of Oz, You, Me and the Rest of the World, and Your Lie In April.

There will also be a “surprise show” on Sunday at 12:25pm.

The event and all the performances will be BSL interpreted live by Omoyele Davey, Marco Nardi and Caroline Richardson.

What is the West End Live 2024 schedule?

Take a look at the 2024 schedule below:

Anything else I need to know?

Food and soft drinks can be brought into Trafalgar Square. Alcohol is not permitted. However, Pimms (as well as ice cream, coffee, water, event programmes, merchandise, etc.) can be purchased at the event.

Dogs are not permitted with the exception of assistance dogs on the accessible viewing platform.

Fold-up chairs are only allowed in the Pall Mall East area, where the event will be broadcast on a screen.

Be sure to keep an eye on WhatsOnStage’s social channels for content from West End Live over the weekend!