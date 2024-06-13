West End Live reveals schedule for 2024 event

The free-of-charge celebration returns to Trafalgar Square next weekend

The Society of London Theatre has revealed the schedule for the 2024 edition of West End Live.

Each year, thousands of fans are welcomed free-of-charge on a first-come, first-served basis for two days of musical theatre celebration.

The 2024 event takes place on 22 and 23 June, returning to its usual home in Trafalgar Square in central London. The event runs from 11am to 5pm on the Saturday and from 12pm until 5pm on the Sunday.

You can check out the schedule below:

The shows (in alphabetical order) appearing are:

42 Balloons

Babies The Musical

Back To The Future The Musical

Baga Chipz

The Baker’s Wife

The Book Of Mormon

Cabaret

The Choir Of Man

A Chorus Line

Closer To Heaven

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

DIVA: Live From Hell!

Dorian: The Musical

Emerald Storm

Fangirls

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World

Frankie Goes To Bollywood

Disney’s Frozen

Hadestown

Hamilton

Heathers the Musical

I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical

I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial Musical

John Owen-Jones

Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder!

Kiss Me, Kate

Les Misérables

Disney’s The Lion King

Magic Mike Live

Mamma Mia!

Marie Curie

RSC’s Matilda the Musical

Mean Girls

MJ the Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Mrs Doubtfire

Next To Normal

A Night With Janis Joplin the Musical

Operation Mincemeat

The Phantom of the Opera

Queenz: Live In London!

Roles We’ll Never Play

Shantify – The Show

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

Sister Act

Six The Musical

Standing At The Sky’s Edge

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)

Westway Music Presents

Why Am I So Single?

Wicked

The Wild Party

The Wizard Of Oz

You, Me and The Rest Of The World

Your Lie In April The Musical

The event will also be BSL interpreted live by Omoyele Davey, Marco Nardi and Caroline Richardson.