Theatre News

West End Live reveals schedule for 2024 event

The free-of-charge celebration returns to Trafalgar Square next weekend

Alex Wood
London
West End Live at Trafalgar Square
West End Live at Trafalgar Square, © Pamela Raith

The Society of London Theatre has revealed the schedule for the 2024 edition of West End Live.

Each year, thousands of fans are welcomed free-of-charge on a first-come, first-served basis for two days of musical theatre celebration. 

The 2024 event takes place on 22 and 23 June, returning to its usual home in Trafalgar Square in central London. The event runs from 11am to 5pm on the Saturday and from 12pm until 5pm on the Sunday.

You can check out the schedule below:

The shows (in alphabetical order) appearing are:

42 Balloons  
Babies The Musical 
Back To The Future The Musical 
Baga Chipz
The Baker’s Wife 
The Book Of Mormon 
Cabaret 
The Choir Of Man 
A Chorus Line 
Closer To Heaven  
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button 
DIVA: Live From Hell!  
Dorian: The Musical  
Emerald Storm 
Fangirls  
Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World 
Frankie Goes To Bollywood 
Disney’s Frozen 
Hadestown 
Hamilton 
Heathers the Musical 
I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical 
I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial Musical  
John Owen-Jones
Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder!  
Kiss Me, Kate  
Les Misérables 
Disney’s The Lion King 
Magic Mike Live 
Mamma Mia! 
Marie Curie 
RSC’s Matilda the Musical 
Mean Girls 
MJ the Musical 
Moulin Rouge! The Musical 
Mrs Doubtfire 
Next To Normal 
A Night With Janis Joplin the Musical  
Operation Mincemeat 
The Phantom of the Opera 
Queenz: Live In London! 
Roles We’ll Never Play  
Shantify – The Show 
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical 
Sister Act 
Six The Musical 
Standing At The Sky’s Edge  
Tina – The Tina Turner Musical 
Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) 
Westway Music Presents 
Why Am I So Single?  
Wicked 
The Wild Party 
The Wizard Of Oz 
You, Me and The Rest Of The World 
Your Lie In April The Musical 
The event will also be BSL interpreted live by Omoyele Davey, Marco Nardi and Caroline Richardson.

