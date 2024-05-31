West End Live announces 2024 line-up and musicals

The Society of London Theatre has revealed the shows for the 2024 edition of West End Live.
Thousands of fans are welcomed free-of-charge on a first-come, first-served basis for two days of musical theatre celebrating. In previous years, the event has ran from 11am to 5pm on the Saturday and from 12pm until 5pm on the Sunday.
This year, the event will take place on 22 and 23 June, returning to its usual home in Trafalgar Square in central London.
Debbie Jackson, executive director of Regeneration, Economy and Planning at Westminster City Council, said: “We’re thrilled to once again be celebrating West End LIVE in Trafalgar Square for a weekend of top-tier theatrical performances.
“This free event showcases Westminster City Council’s commitment to making arts and culture accessible to our communities, providing residents and visitors with a unique taste of what the West End has to offer.
“Theatre productions in the West End attract visitors from all over the world, providing a major boost to Westminster’s local economy, supporting jobs within the creative industries and inspiring the next generation into a career within the performing arts.”
The 2024 line-up will be:
42 Balloons
Babies The Musical
Back To The Future The Musical
Baga Chipz
The Baker’s Wife
The Book Of Mormon
Cabaret
The Choir Of Man
A Chorus Line
Closer To Heaven
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
DIVA: Live From Hell!
Dorian: The Musical
Emerald Storm
Fangirls
Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World
Frankie Goes To Bollywood
Disney’s Frozen
Hadestown
Hamilton
Heathers the Musical
I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical
I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial Musical
John Owen-Jones
Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder!
Kiss Me, Kate
Les Misérables
Disney’s The Lion King
Magic Mike Live
Mamma Mia!
Marie Curie
RSC’s Matilda the Musical
Mean Girls
MJ the Musical
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Mrs Doubtfire
Next To Normal
A Night With Janis Joplin the Musical
Operation Mincemeat
The Phantom of the Opera
Queenz: Live In London!
Roles We’ll Never Play
Shantify – The Show
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
Sister Act
Six The Musical
Standing At The Sky’s Edge
Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)
Westway Music Presents
Why Am I So Single?
Wicked
The Wild Party
The Wizard Of Oz
You, Me and The Rest Of The World
Your Lie In April The Musical
Further acts and the weekend schedule will be revealed in due course. The event will be BSL interpreted live by Omoyele Davey, Marco Nardi and Caroline Richardson.