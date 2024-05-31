Theatre News

West End Live announces 2024 line-up and musicals

The free-of-charge celebration returns to Trafalgar Square this summer

West End Live at Trafalgar Square
West End Live at Trafalgar Square, © Pamela Raith

The Society of London Theatre has revealed the shows for the 2024 edition of West End Live.

Thousands of fans are welcomed free-of-charge on a first-come, first-served basis for two days of musical theatre celebrating. In previous years, the event has ran from 11am to 5pm on the Saturday and from 12pm until 5pm on the Sunday.

This year, the event will take place on 22 and 23 June, returning to its usual home in Trafalgar Square in central London.

Debbie Jackson, executive director of Regeneration, Economy and Planning at Westminster City Council, said:   “We’re thrilled to once again be celebrating West End LIVE in Trafalgar Square for a weekend of top-tier theatrical performances.
“This free event showcases Westminster City Council’s commitment to making arts and culture accessible to our communities, providing residents and visitors with a unique taste of what the West End has to offer.
“Theatre productions in the West End attract visitors from all over the world, providing a major boost to Westminster’s local economy, supporting jobs within the creative industries and inspiring the next generation into a career within the performing arts.”

The 2024 line-up will be:

42 Balloons  
Babies The Musical 
Back To The Future The Musical 
Baga Chipz
The Baker’s Wife 
The Book Of Mormon 
Cabaret 
The Choir Of Man 
A Chorus Line 
Closer To Heaven  
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button 
DIVA: Live From Hell!  
Dorian: The Musical  
Emerald Storm 
Fangirls  
Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World 
Frankie Goes To Bollywood 
Disney’s Frozen 
Hadestown 
Hamilton 
Heathers the Musical 
I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical 
I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial Musical  
John Owen-Jones
Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder!  
Kiss Me, Kate  
Les Misérables 
Disney’s The Lion King 
Magic Mike Live 
Mamma Mia! 
Marie Curie 
RSC’s Matilda the Musical 
Mean Girls 
MJ the Musical 
Moulin Rouge! The Musical 
Mrs Doubtfire 
Next To Normal 
A Night With Janis Joplin the Musical  
Operation Mincemeat 
The Phantom of the Opera 
Queenz: Live In London! 
Roles We’ll Never Play  
Shantify – The Show 
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical 
Sister Act 
Six The Musical 
Standing At The Sky’s Edge  
Tina – The Tina Turner Musical 
Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) 
Westway Music Presents 
Why Am I So Single?  
Wicked 
The Wild Party 
The Wizard Of Oz 
You, Me and The Rest Of The World 
Your Lie In April The Musical 
Further acts and the weekend schedule will be revealed in due course. The event will be BSL interpreted live by Omoyele Davey, Marco Nardi and Caroline Richardson.

