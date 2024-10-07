West End Does: Christmas announces complete casting with a Wicked twist

West End Does: Christmas is set to return this December, with full casting also revealed.

The annual tradition will have an Oz-themed twist this year, incorporating a mix of festive classics and songs from shows such as The Wizard of Oz and Wicked. The latter’s film adaptation will be soaring into UK cinemas just a few days before the concerts take place, in a bout of excellent timetabling.

Featuring two choirs and a West End orchestra, led by musical director Samuel Wilson, the line-up of musical theatre stars will include Wicked alumni Louise Dearman (former Elphaba and Glinda), Sophie Evans (former Glinda), Alice Fearn (former Elphaba), Oliver Tompsett (former Fiyero), Liam Tamne (former Fiyero) and Claudia Kariuki (Six, former Wicked ensemble member).

Rob Houchen (Les Misérables) and Matt Lucas (Les Misérables) will host the event.

Produced by Chorus Productions Ltd, West End Does: Christmas in Oz is scheduled to play two concerts at Cadogan Hall in London on Sunday, 1 December 2024 at 2:30pm and 6:30pm.

Tickets are on sale via the Cadogan Hall website now.