Watch Rachel Tucker perform a number from Wild About You

The show will open in concert next week

WhatsOnStage Award winner Rachel Tucker (Sunset Boulevard) has given a small glimpse at what audiences can expect from the upcoming concert stagings of new musical Wild About You.

The show features music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy (who has starred on Broadway in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Paradise Square and Jesus Christ Superstar) and a book by Eric Holmes (The Good Fight). The concert performances will be directed and choreographed by Nick Winston (Bonnie and Clyde) and casting is by Harry Blumenau.

It follows Olivia, a woman who wakes up in hospital and must grapple with limited memory, attempting to identify her emergency contact among past loves.

Starring in the piece are Tucker, Tori Allen-Martin, Eric McCormack, Jamie Muscato, Todrick Hall and Oliver Tompsett.

Watch a rehearsal number here:

A concept album for the show was released online last autumn, with notable performers such as Katharine McPhee, Alex Newell, Jackie Burns, Jenn Colella, Joaquina Kalukango, Jessie Mueller, Lea Salonga, and others involved. The album is produced by two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Spector and Daniel Edmonds, who also serves as the album’s music supervisor/director, arranger and orchestrator.

Wild About You is set to make its world premiere in concert at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 25 and 26 March 2024, with tickets on sale below.