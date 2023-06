DeBose is hosting the Tony Awards – and is quite literally speechless

It’s an unusual Tony Awards this year – due to the ongoing WGA Strike, Ariana DeBose took to the stage without a script.

In solidarity with writers across the USA, DeBose took to the stage and didn’t utter a single word – she instead did the opening number through dance and music. You can watch the full performance below:

DeBose then expressed her support for the WGA during her opening monologue.