Vinnie Jones to star in Only Fools and Horses musical

The musical version of Only Fools and Horses, seen until last year in the West End, has announced a Hollywood star will join its cast.

Based on John Sullivan’s much-loved sitcom, the show is written by John’s son, Jim Sullivan, alongside star Paul Whitehouse. It will spend three weeks at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith for Christmas, beginning its run on 17 December 2024, as part of a major tour.

It was previously revealed that Whitehouse will return to the show to play the role of Grandpa for the London run this December, while joining him as Danny Driscoll will be none other than Vinnie Jones, who said today: “I’ve always been a fan of Only Fools and Horses, and when my longtime friend Phil McIntyre called me up and said he was interested in me playing the role of Danny Driscoll, I told him to count me in. The director Caroline Jay Ranger and her creative team are great and I’m excited to contribute to the legacy of the show.”

Directed by Ranger, Only Fools and Horses has musical supervision and arrangement by Stuart Morley. The show closed in the West End in April 2023 after four years at Theatre Royal Haymarket – with over 1000 performances, making it the longest-running production in the venue’s history.

Alongside the pair are Sam Lupton (Del Boy), Tom Major (Rodney), Georgina Hagen (Raquel), Craig Berry (Boycie), Nicola Munns (Marlene / Cassandra), Lee VG (Trigger), Bradley John (Denzil), Darryl Paul (Tony Driscoll / Mike the Barman), Peter Watts (Mickey Pearce), Richard J Hunt (Dating Agent), Gloria Acquaah-Harrison (Mrs Obooko), Philip Childs (Alternate Grandad / Phil), Andrew Bryant (Jumbo Mills), Amanda Coutts (Tina), Christopher Arkeston (Monkey Harris), Rhys Owen (Em), Kieran Andrew (Skinner), Katie Paine (Sharon) and Oscar Dobbins (Roy Taylor).

Tickets on sale below.