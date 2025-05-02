Victoria Wood’s Acorn Antiques to return to the stage

Exclusive: Acorn Antiques The Musical will be staged in Manchester this autumn.

Based on the iconic sketch by Victoria Wood, the musical is set in Manchesterford, a place full of quaint, old-fashioned shops. One of those is the infamous Acorn Antiques, run by sisters Miss Babs and Miss Berta. That is, until the store becomes under threat from high street developers, loan sharks, and family secrets!

It first premiered in the West End in 2005, featuring Wood herself, Julie Walters, Celia Imrie, and Duncan Preston. However, it is the 2007 tour script that will be presented for the event.

The one-off fundraising concert will be directed by the Hope Mill Theatre’s Joseph Houston and William Whelton, celebrating ten years of the Manchester theatre, with box office proceeds going towards their Outreach programme.

Acorn Antiques will feature musical direction and supervision by Nigel Lilley and choreography by Sammy Murray.

Artistic director of the Hope Mill, Houston said: “Featuring much-loved musical numbers including “Macaroons” and “Tip Top Tap”, and set against the backdrop of Manchesterford, inside the iconic Acorn Antiques shop, this is a hilarious musical extravaganza and myself and Will are so honoured to be working on it alongside the Victoria Wood Estate.”

Musical director Lilley from the Victoria Wood Foundation added: “Working with Victoria on the tour of Acorn Antiques remains the giggliest rehearsal period I can remember. Vic was in her element – often working through the night to produce solid gold re-writes, gently giving us daily masterclasses in comic timing, and generally just delighting in those wonderful characters that she’d created so many years before.

“I think Vic would be thrilled that we are dusting off our Marigolds and bringing the show back to Manchesterford – where it rightfully belongs!”

The concert will take place at Manchester Opera House on Sunday, 2 November.

Casting is to be announced.