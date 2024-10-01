Nine, starring Ramin Karimloo, to be performed in concert next year

The classic musical returns to UK shores for the first time in a while!

Exclusive: Hope Mill Theatre has announced a concert version of Nine the Musical, set to take place at The Lowry, Salford, in February.

The production, which marks the theatre’s ninth anniversary, will star West End and Broadway performer Ramin Karimloo in the lead role of Guido Contini.

Nine, with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Arthur Kopit, is based on the Italian work by Mario Fratti. It tells the story of Guido, a film director grappling with creative and personal crises as he struggles to finish his latest movie.

The concert will be co-directed by Hope Mill Theatre’s founders, William Whelton and Joseph Houston, and produced by Whelton and Rhianna Swyer.

Karimloo said of his casting: “I have always wanted to play Guido and do the musical Nine, I just love the story, I love the music and can’t wait to work with an incredible group of artists led by strong women. I think this is going to be an incredible process and I’m really looking forward to working with Joe and Will up in Manchester.

I’m super excited to be singing Maury Yeston’s score, I was fortunate enough to do Titanic in New York for him so to finally do Nine with his beautiful music is a real treat. I’m really looking forward to being part of this production.”

The show will take place on 1 and 2 February 2025, while tickets go on sale on Friday, 4 October 2024.

Houston said today: “As Hope Mill Theatre celebrates its ninth birthday, it only felt right that we celebrate with our biggest concert to date. It is an absolute honour to be working with the talent that is Ramin Karimloo and for us there was no other Guido. We are excited to share our wider cast very soon and bring the story of Nine to the stage in the glorious Lyric stage at the Lowry early next year.

“I was initially introduced to the musical Nine at drama school when a fellow student sang “Unusual Way” and I thought it was one of the most beautiful songs I had heard. Then in 2009 I was introduced to the full score and story with the movie release and was instantly hooked. I come from a family of Italian-Scottish immigrants, so have always felt an affinity with Nine. The story above all else is about women and the strong powerful influence they have in one man’s life, something I can connect with deeply. “

Further casting and creative team details will be announced in the coming months.