UK Theatre Awards names finalists for Most Welcoming Theatre

Leicester Curve, National Youth Theatre and Nottingham Playhouse have been revealed as the nominees for ‘UK’s Most Welcoming Theatre’ at this year’s UK Theatre Awards.

The ceremony is set to take place on 8 October at the Guildhall, where the winner will be announced.

The applications were judged by an industry panel on how welcoming they are in the areas of ‘place’, ‘people’ and ‘programme’, considering factors from building design to interactions with theatregoers. The panel will visit each shortlisted venue in the coming weeks to determine the winner.

Hannah Essex, co-CEO of Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said: “Each year we enjoy celebrating the theatres that go above and beyond to provide accessible and inclusive hubs for audiences, casts and creatives. With a huge array of wonderful theatres to choose from, the finalists are three very different venues that stood out for unique reasons, but there is a common quality among them – their mission to give back to their local communities and supporters.”

