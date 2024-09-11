Twiggy the Musical to open national tour in Cheltenham

The show is a new version of the piece seen at the Menier Chocolate Factory

Twiggy the Musical, based on the life, times and styles of the iconic fashion personality Twiggy, will open in Cheltenham next year ahead of a tour.

Penned and directed by Ben Elton (We Will Rock You, Blackadder), the show was announced as part of the Cheltenham Everyman’s 2025 season.

First seen in a different form at the Menier Chocolate Factory in London (who are associated with this new production), it will feature classic tunes like “The Air That I Breathe”, “You Don’t Own Me”, “Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher and Higher”, “Somebody to Love”, “Downtown” and “Just One Look”. This new iteration will be a “brand new production”.

It will run in Cheltenham from 4 to 13 September 2025 ahead of a national tour – with further dates to be revealed, with casting and additional creatives to be confirmed.

