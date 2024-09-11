Theatre News

Twiggy the Musical to open national tour in Cheltenham

The show is a new version of the piece seen at the Menier Chocolate Factory

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Cheltenham |

11 September 2024

twiggy1
Ben Elton and Twiggy celebrate Twiggy the Musical, © Everyman Cheltenham Theatre

Twiggy the Musical, based on the life, times and styles of the iconic fashion personality Twiggy, will open in Cheltenham next year ahead of a tour.

Penned and directed by Ben Elton (We Will Rock You, Blackadder), the show was announced as part of the Cheltenham Everyman’s 2025 season.

First seen in a different form at the Menier Chocolate Factory in London (who are associated with this new production), it will feature classic tunes like “The Air That I Breathe”, “You Don’t Own Me”, “Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher and Higher”, “Somebody to Love”, “Downtown” and “Just One Look”. This new iteration will be a “brand new production”.

It will run in Cheltenham from 4 to 13 September 2025 ahead of a national tour – with further dates to be revealed, with casting and additional creatives to be confirmed.

Also in the Everyman’s season are shows like Ghost the Musical, Chicago, The Shark is Broken, Dear Evan Hansen, Bat Out of Hell, Six, Cruel Intentions and Ghost Stories. 

Sign up for our newsletters for more updates.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Exclusive prices in London Theatre Week!

MORE

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Henry Lewis, Nancy Zamit and Jonathan Sayer in interview with WhatsOnStage

Mischief celebrate ten years of The Play That Goes Wrong in the West End

A joyous rendition of “Happy Birthday”… what could possibly go wrong?!