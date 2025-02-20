Tuppence Middleton joins the cast of The Years in the West End

A new cast member has joined The Years in the West End.

The critically acclaimed adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s semi-autobiographical novel has transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre following its run at the Almeida Theatre last year. It bagged a five-star write-up from our chief critic earlier this month.

The cast includes Deborah Findlay, Gina McKee, Anjli Mohindra, and Harmony Rose-Bremner, portraying a single character across a lifetime of personal and societal shifts.

Joining the four of them will be Tuppence Middleton, taking over from Romola Garai on 10 March 2025. The show will play at the Harold Pinter Theatre to 19 April 2025.

The creative team for the West End production includes Thijs van Vuure as music supervisor and sound designer, Juul Dekker as set designer, Rebekka Wörmann as costume designer, Varja Klosse as lighting designer, and Yasmin Hafesji as associate director. Casting is by Amy Ball.