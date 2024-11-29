Top shows to see this Christmas

whatsonstage white
Here’s our festive picks for the coming few weeks!

29 November 2024

Welcome to the latest episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast!

Managing editor Alex Wood takes the role of Santa and chief critic Sarah Crompton finds her inner Scrooge to round up the top Christmas fare – whether your mood is full of joy or melancholy – or a bit of both. It’s a podcast episode wrapped in tinsel with mistletoe on top!

Crompton and Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms here. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode! We’ll also be uploading them to YouTube every weekend.

