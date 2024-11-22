Podcasts

‘Everyone walks into the glass’: inside the 164-year sweep of The Lehman Trilogy

Sarah Crompton

| London |

22 November 2024

Since its premiere in 2018, the National Theatre’s production of The Lehman Trilogy has enjoyed extraordinary success around the world.

As it arrives back in London, chief critic Sarah Crompton meets the current cast John Heffernan, Aaron Krohn and Howard W. Overshown to find out how they get to grips with playing so many characters, what it’s like to tell an epic story – and why everyone walks into the glass.

Crompton and managing editor Alex Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms here. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode! We’ll also be uploading them to YouTube every weekend.

