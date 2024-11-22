‘Everyone walks into the glass’: inside the 164-year sweep of The Lehman Trilogy

Since its premiere in 2018, the National Theatre’s production of The Lehman Trilogy has enjoyed extraordinary success around the world.

As it arrives back in London, chief critic Sarah Crompton meets the current cast John Heffernan, Aaron Krohn and Howard W. Overshown to find out how they get to grips with playing so many characters, what it’s like to tell an epic story – and why everyone walks into the glass.

