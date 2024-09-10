Full cast announced for The Lehman Trilogy in the West End

The show returns for a spell at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

The full cast for Sam Mendes’ production of The Lehman Trilogy has been announced as the show returns to London for a limited run at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

Following its critically acclaimed performances in San Francisco and across an international tour, the five-time Tony Award-winning production will begin its West End season on 24 September 2024 and run until 5 January 2025.

Written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, The Lehman Trilogy follows the story of the Lehman family across generations and charts the rise and fall of the company they built, culminating in the 2008 financial crisis. Directed by Sam Mendes, the production features set design by Es Devlin and has been seen by over half a million people worldwide.

John Heffernan, Aaron Krohn, and Howard W Overshown will reprise their roles as the Lehman brothers, their sons, and grandsons. Also returning are Cat Beveridge and Anyssa Neumann as principal pianist and alternate pianist.

New cast members include Valentine Hanson as understudy Emanuel Lehman, Leighton Pugh as understudy Henry Lehman, and Simon Victor as Janitor and understudy Mayer Lehman. Ali Berry will join as understudy pianist.

The production’s creative team also includes Katrina Lindsay as costume designer, Luke Halls as video designer, Jon Clark as lighting designer, Nick Powell as composer and sound designer, and Dominic Bilkey as co-sound designer. Candida Caldicot is the music director, with Polly Bennett as movement director, and Rory McGregor serving as the West End director.

Charmian Hoare provides voice work, and casting is by Naomi Downham (UK) and Jim Carnahan (USA). The team is supported by associate set designer Olukoye Akinkugbe, associate video designer Zakk Hein, and associate lighting designers Charlotte Burton and Lucía Sánchez Roldán.

Tickets are on sale below.