Tim Minchin: I want to write a Jesus Christ Superstar sequel

The Matilda and Groundhog Day ruminated on the topic of future projects

Alex Wood

| Nationwide |

3 September 2024

Tim Minchin, © Dan Wooller

This morning on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, comedian, musician and writer Tim Minchin hinted at his interest in creating a follow-up to the iconic rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar.

Known for his critically acclaimed musical adaptations of Roald Dahl’s Matilda and the seminal film Groundhog Day, Minchin expressed his desire to embark on a new project, saying: “I very rarely come across a story or a property, as they say, a book or a movie where I think, ‘Yeah, that has to be a musical.’”

However, one idea has piqued his interest, regarding the character of Saul of Tarsus, who later became Paul. Minchin positioned the piece as a sequel to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar (Minchin played Judas when the show toured arenas over a decade ago, appearing alongside Moyles), suggesting: “I wondered about Jesus Christ Superstar 2. Like, the aftermath.”

He told Moyles: “So, Judas is dead, Jesus is dead. It’s just Saul of Tarsus going nuts and spreading the word. And he’s a pretty interesting cat, Saul of Tarsus, who became Paul on the road to Damascus. I mean, ‘road to Damascus’ in itself is a lyric, isn’t it?”

We’ll see what form Minchin’s next musical takes, but in the meantime, the performer and writer is touring across the UK from this month.

