Theatre503 announces three world premieres in 2024 season

Three shows take the venue through to the autumn

Theatre503 has announced its programme of shows through to November.

Among them is Nia Akilah Robinson’s 2023 Theatre503 International Playwriting Award finalist The Great Privation: How to flip ten cents into a dollar, exploring grave robbing and the commodification of Black bodies during the 1800s cholera outbreak in Pennsylvania. Directed by Kalungi Ssebandeke, the show runs from 14 May to 1 June 2024.

Bungalow by Ruth D’Silva, directed by Beth Kapila, offers a contemporary Anglo-Indian family drama centered around Agatha’s return to her childhood home to care for her ailing mother. The show runs from 10 September to 28 September 2024.

Jon Berry’s Tachwedd (November/The Slaughter), directed by Jac Ifan Moore, will take audiences on a journey through time, myth, and legacy in Bethesda, North Wales. The show runs from 15 October to 2 November 2024.

Theatre503 will continue its commitment to supporting emerging playwrights with the announcement of the return of the Theatre503 International Playwriting Award for 2024/5, with submissions opening on 1 June 2024.