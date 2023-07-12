Theatre stops serving ice in drinks to prevent distractions during musical

It picked up a wealth of Tony Awards last month, and producers of Kimberly Akimbo have taken steps to make sure the musical is distraction-free for audiences.

The show, currently playing at the relatively intimate Booth Theatre, was critically lauded for its depiction of one Kimberly Levaco, who suffers from a condition that causes her to age rapidly. It stars multi-award-winner Victoria Clark in the titular role, portraying a teenager that resembles someone in their 70s.

It is penned by two-time Pulitzer winner Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Soft Power) and Pulitzer-winner David Lindsay-Abaire (Rabbit Hole, Shrek the Musical).

While a frosty reception is clearly not something the show has experienced, the production team has taken extra steps to make sure there is even less ice-clinkering in the auditorium.

In a note to punters on bars around the theare, the show says: “Due to the quiet nature of the show, we will not be serving ice. All drinks will be served pre-chilled.

“It is the production team’s intention to provide the pursest experience possible.”

Could we start seeing other shows adopting a similar policy in the UK – possibly with gripping dramas where there may be less sound than musicals?

For any die-hard ice fans, there is a whole scene of on-stage ice skating during the award-winning musical. This is the result of liquid glycerin, which coats actor skates and the stage surface.