The Seagull with Cate Blanchett, Emma Corrin, Tom Burke and more starts performances

The revival plays at the Barbican

London

26 February 2025

Tom Burke, Cate Blanchett and Emma Corrin
Tom Burke, Cate Blanchett and Emma Corrin, photo by Richard Lakos, creative direction by Oliver Rosser, art direction and design by Feast Creative

Cate Blanchett and Tom Burke take to the London stage in a new revival of The Seagull, adapted by Duncan Macmillan and Thomas Ostermeier.

Blanchett stars as Arkadina in a new version of Anton Chekhov’s seminal play. She is joined by Burkewith the pair recently working together on Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming film Black Bag.

Also in the cast are The Crown and Deadpool and Wolverine star Emma Corrin as Nina, as well as Kodi Smit-McPhee (Elvis, The Power of the Dog) as Konstantin, Priyanga Burford (An Enemy of the People) as Polina, Zachary Hart (An Enemy of the People) as Medvedenko, Paul Higgins as Shamrayev, Tanya Reynolds (A Mirror) as Masha, and Jason Watkins as Sorin.

Rounding out the creative team are Magda Willi (set design), Marg Horwell (costume design), Tom Gibbons (sound design), and Jim Carnahan and Liz Fraser (casting).

The production is set to play at the Barbican until 5 April. An official opening night is set for 6 March.

