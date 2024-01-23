The School for Scandal sets touring cast, including Joseph Marcell

Joseph Marcell is set to lead the cast in Seán Aydon’s new production of The School For Scandal.

Richard B Sheridan’s classic comedy of manners will embark on a major UK tour, kicking off at Theatre By The Lake on 7 March and concluding on 8 June 2024.

Marcell, portraying the character of Sir Peter Teazle, has extensive stage credits including performances at the Young Vic in Hamlet alongside Cush Jumbo, Kathy Burke’s Lady Windermere’s Fan, and significant work with Shakespeare’s Globe, including the title role in Bill Buckhurst’s King Lear. He is widely recognised for his role as Geoffrey the Butler in the popular NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,

The cast also features Garmon Rhys as Charles Surface, Ayesha Griffiths as Maria, Emily-Jane McNeil as Lady Sneerwell, Alex Phelps as Joseph Surface, Lydea Perkins as Lady Teazle, Tony Timberlake as Sir Oliver, and Guy Dennys as Rowley.

Directed by Aydon, the creative team behind the production includes Linbury Prize winner Sarah Beaton as the designer, Ed Lewis handling sound design/composition, Peter Small responsible for lighting design, and Stephen Moynihan serving as the movement director.

Stops after Keswick includes Devonshire Park Theatre in Eastbourne from 26 to 30 March, and Derby Theatre from 2 to 6 April. The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford will host the play from 9 to 13 April, with subsequent stops at Cambridge Arts Theatre (16 to 20 April), Malvern Theatres (23 to 27 April), York Theatre Royal (30 April to 4 May), Shakespeare North Playhouse (8 to 11 May), MAST Mayflower Studios in Southampton (14 to 18 May), Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham (21 to 25 May), Royal and Derngate in Northampton (28 May to 1 June), Darlington Hippodrome (4 to 8 June), and concluding at Oxford Playhouse from 4 to 8 June.