The return of the actress! Nancy Carroll on the pleasures of farce and the challenges of Hamlet

Hey old friends!

Chief critic Sarah Crompton is reunited with As The Actress Said To The Critic podcaster founder and former co-host Nancy Carroll who talks about the roaring success of her adaptation of Pinero’s Victorian comedy The Cabinet Minister, now playing at the Menier Chocolate Factory – and her forthcoming role in the RSC’s Hamlet. Managing editor Alex Wood gets in a couple of questions too about The Diplomat on Netflix and the importance of music.

Crompton and Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

